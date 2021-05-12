Malayalam
Round Table donates oxygen concentrators to Pampady Taluk hospital

Kottayam Round Table No 79 project convener Jacob Kelachandra and fund raiser convener Rahul Jacob Puthenpurackal hand over the oxygen concentrators to hospital superintendent Dr K A Manoj. Former CM Oommen Chandy, KPCC member Philson Mathews and DCC president Joshy Philip look on.
Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 12, 2021 03:13 PM IST
As part of its efforts to join hands with the state health machinery in its fight against the Covid pandemic, the Kottayam Round Table No 79 has handed over five units of oxygen concentrators to the Pampady Government Taluk Hospital.

The Kottayam Round Table No 79 raised a fund of Rs 18 lakh and arranged 20 units of 10lt Dual Flow Oxygen Concentrators on the request received from health officials through the district collector's office for urgent supply of oxygen concentrators for the Second Line Covid Treatment Centres. These oxygen concentrators can support two patients at a time. 

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was present on the occasion. He thanked all those who contributed for the cause and urged everyone to support the initiative by Round Table.

The remaining units will be handed over to General Hospital, Pala, KRNMSH, Uzhavoor and FHC Mundakayam.

Rahul Purackal of the Kottayam Round Table No 79 spoke and thanked all the Donors who came forward to contribute towards raising the funds. He requested everyone to support  their cause and contribute towards raising funds for  Kottayam. 

The Kottayam Round Table No 79 is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to support the government-run Covid Hospitals and treatment centres.

