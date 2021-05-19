'500 too many': HC cuts short State's guest list for swearing-in ceremony

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State to ensure that only a limited number of people participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government slated for May 20.

It asked the political parties to examine if it was really necessary for all MLAs to attend and stressed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols.



The development came following a petition filed by Thrissur-based organization 'Chikitsa Neethi'. In its plea, the organization alleged that the move to invite 500 people for the swearing-in ceremony amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is a violation of established protocols.



A similar petition was also filed in the Supreme Court. Activist KM Shahjahan submitted a plea to the apex court demanding that the Kerala government adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.



His plea stated that the reckless act of conducting the public swearing-in ceremony by the Government of Kerala in violation of the very same law and protocols is a clear abuse of power and would only result in further spread of the dreaded disease, putting the life of the people in jeopardy.



The Indian Medical Association (IMA)'s Kerala unit too had made it clear that holding a ceremony now will be unwise. It had suggested that the function be moved to a virtual platform.



In its response to the plea submitted at Supreme Court, the Kerala government said that only less than five hundred people are likely to show up for the event.



The State also assured the court that all protocols will be followed. The venue – a stadium with a capacity to hold 50,000 people– has been selected for this very purpose, it added.

While the Supreme Court's decision is awaited, the High Court's decision is likely only a minor blow for the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has long maintained that the real venue is indeed the hearts of the people of Kerala whose mandate made it possible for the LDF government to win an unprecedented second term in the state's highest office.



In 2016, over 40,000 people had attended the oath-taking ceremony of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

