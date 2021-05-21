Kerala lockdown: New relaxations announced, one-hour window for marriage shopping

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday issued an order, granting more lockdown relaxations.

However, the order stated that relaxations were applicable to only those areas under lockdown and not triple lockdown.

• Textile and jewelry showrooms can open with limited number of employees for home delivery and online sale.

•Wedding groups can visit showrooms for up to one hour.

•Tax consultants, GST practitioners can work on Thursdays and Fridays.

•Migrant workers can work in pineapple farms.

•Permission to carry out telecom tower works.

•Free food kits can be distributed to fisherfolk families using the state disaster relief fund.

Site visit in triple-lockdown districts

In districts where triple lockdown has been imposed, engineers and supervisors can travel to offices and sites from Friday. They need to carry their ID cards or letter head. The DGP's order also stated the pass should be issued from the respective police stations, if engineers/supervisors submit a request for it. Earlier, only migrant workers were allowed entry at construction sectors.