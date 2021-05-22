Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kottayam doctors reattach woman’s severed arm

Our Correspondent
Published: May 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST Read In Malayalam
surgery-rep-image-1200
Topic | Kottayam

Thellakom (Kottayam): Doctors at the Matha Hospital here replanted the severed arm of a woman after a six-hour surgery.

The left arm of the woman, Anitha Mathew, 42, was severed at the elbow after her bangle had tangled in the coconut oil processing machine on May 10. The neighbours, who responded to her screams, rushed her to a private hospital at Mannar. They had also taken the severed arm in a plastic bag.

The private hospital referred Anitha, a resident of Attingal House at Kuttanperur, Mannar, to Matha Hospital.

RELATED ARTICLES

A team led by Plastic Surgeon Dr S Jayachandran, Orthopedic surgeon Dr V Rajesh and Anesthesiologist Dr Princy Chandran conducted the surgery to reattach the arm. Anitha will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday, Dr Jayachandran said.

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.