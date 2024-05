Kottayam: A massive fire erupted in a fallow paddy field near Vaikom, Kottayam, on Wednesday, causing panic among the nearby residents.

Despite the remote location of the field hindering their immediate arrival, the fire force is expected to be at the scene shortly. The fire has been blazing for an hour, and the farmers are trying to douse the flame. The nearby houses are affected by the rising smoke. According to reports, escalating heat temperatures in the region led to the blaze.