Wayanad: The Thamarassery Police have extended restrictions on parking and public gatherings at the viewpoints along the Wayanad Ghat section of National Highway 766 until midnight on Sunday.

The move comes in view of potential traffic congestion during festival days, as large crowds typically gather at these viewpoints. Traffic on the ghat road increases significantly during holidays, with not only tourists but also hundreds of youngsters flocking to various spots along the stretch to celebrate, often leading to chaos.

Police have urged the public to cooperate to ensure smooth travel through the ghat section during the festive period and warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the restrictions.