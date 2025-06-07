Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who is currently hospitalised following a car accident that claimed the life of his father, has been receiving an outpouring of condolences from friends and colleagues in the film industry.

In a social media post, actor Meera Jasmine has offered her prayers for Shine and his grieving family. “Praying for the bereaved family of Shine Tom Chacko. Occasions like this remind us how important kindness is. Sorrow is a very real thing. Let’s remain kind to all,” she wrote.

Actors Asif Ali and Ahaana Krishna also reached out with messages of comfort. Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi visited Shine at the hospital and personally conveyed his condolences.

Several of Shine’s colleagues have taken to social media urging the public to refrain from making negative comments and to instead show compassion for the actor and his family during this difficult time.

The accident occurred on Friday near Salem while the family was travelling to Bengaluru. The car was carrying Shine, his parents, brother and a family aide. Shine’s father, C P Chacko, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

Shine, who suffered a fracture in his right hand, is scheduled to undergo surgery after his father’s funeral. The funeral is expected to take place tomorrow, once Shine’s sisters arrive later this evening. The accident comes at a time when Shine has resumed work following a period of controversy, including his arrest in a drug-related case and allegations of inappropriate behaviour made by co-stars.