Haripad: The Mundar tourism project in Alappuzha, proposed several years ago with the aim of developing the regional destination, has reached nowhere. Mundar is located near the government’s seed development centre at Veeyapuram on the Haripad – Kadapra link road.

Years ago, the Veeyapuram panchayat conducted a study on the tourism prospects of the region and prepared a plan titled ‘Mundar tourism’, which was submitted to the Tourism Department. However, the department is yet to take any action.

Mundar holds huge tourism potential, with attractions such as the 50-acre seed farm, the 14.5-acre reserve forest which is a regular film shooting location, the venue of the renowned three-day Payippad boat race, the 12 snake boats in Cheruthana and Veeyapuram panchayats and the Niranam boat race conducted close to the Veeyapuram panchayat. The panchayat’s plan suggested cleaning the Mundar river to increase its depth and constructing protective walls. A children’s park on one bank of the river was also proposed.

Even though the project cannot be implemented without support from the government and Tourism Department considering its prospects to attract foreign as well as domestic tourists, the necessary approvals have not been given by the authorities concerned. The situation has made the local people disappointed as the project could have created numerous employment opportunities for them.

Meanwhile, offering some relief to residents of the area, work to clear the weeds and garbage in the Mundar river has started with funds allotted by the district panchayat. Currently, JCBs are deployed to clean the river utilizing the amount of ₹15 lakh sanctioned following the intervention of district panchayat member A Sobha. Water flow in the Mundar river had ceased nearly 30 years ago after it was clogged with weeds and garbage. Since then, the stagnant water in the river has become a refuge for reptiles.