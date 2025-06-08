The Manipur government has suspended internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in five valley districts for five days starting from 11.45 pm on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The affected districts are Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

The order, issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar, said, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might extensively use social media to transmit images, hate speech, and videos to incite public unrest, which could have serious repercussions on the state's law and order.”

The order, issued ex parte due to the emergent nature of the situation, warned that violators would face legal action.

The move comes after widespread protests erupted in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday night following the arrest of a leader of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.