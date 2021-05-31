Malayalam
COVID-19 leaves 42 children orphaned in Kerala

Mahesh Guptan
Published: May 31, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: At least 42 children have been left orphaned in Kerala after their parents succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

The list will also be submitted in the Supreme Court.

There are two categories of orphaned children. One category is of children, whose both parents died of Covid, and another is children who had already lost one parent and the other parent succumbed to the Covid infection.

The district child protection officers carried out the checks and compiled the list. The data has been uploaded on the central government's Bal Swaraj portal, and also the details have been handed over to the Union Ministry of Women And Child Development. Detailed personal information of the children will be submitted later.

The state government had announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh for each child orphaned due to Covid. The children will be provided a monthly sum of Rs 2,000 till the age of 18 and the government will fund their education till they graduate. The central government has also announced a Rs 10-lakh financial aid and free school education.

