7,719 new COVID cases in Kerala after 68K tests on Monday

Kerala reported 7,719 new Covid cases and 16,743 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active Covid cases in the state fell to 1,13,817.

So far, 26,10,368 have been cured of the disease.

Of the new cases, 7,138 contracted the virus through contact while 36 came from outside the state and 52 are healthcare workers.

On TPR and lockdown



The test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is 11.26.

The average TPR for the last three days in the state is 12.7.



Except for Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram, the other 11 districts in the state have reported TPRs under 15.

In Alappuzha and Kozhikode, this is under 10.

Since last week, the State has seen a 10 per cent drop in TPR. Daily Covid cases also saw a 20 per cent drop in the same period.

"However, if we look at the data from local bodies, it gives a different picture,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“In 14 local bodies, the TPR is above 35 per cent. In 37 local bodies, it stands between 28 per cent and 35 per cent. There are 127 local bodies that have recorded TPR between 21-28 per cent,” Pinarayi said.

Earlier, the CM had said that the State could only consider relaxations once TPR falls below 10.

Kerala is under state-wide lockdown until June 16.

"After that, the lockdown strategy will be revised based on the situation in different places," the CM said.

"A new campaign will be launched to spread awareness about the need to increase the number of tests and the necessity to observe quarantine strictly," the CM added.

Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kollam districts reported the most cases - 1170, 977 and 791 respectively.

COVID deaths, testing and quarantine

A total of 161 Covid deaths too were confirmed on Monday.



With this, the Covid death toll in the state rose to 11,342.

A total of 68,573 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,12,89,498 samples have been sent for testing.

There are currently 5,25,331 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 4,95,279 are under home or institutional quarantine while 30,052 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,170 (contact cases - 1,059)



Ernakulam - 977 (957)

Kollam - 791 (782)

Thrissur - 770 (759)

Palakkad - 767 (468)

Malappuram - 581 (549)

Alappuzha - 524 (518)

Kozhikode - 472 (466)

Kottayam - 400 (385)

Kannur - 339 (305)

Pathanamthitta - 327 (314)

Kasaragod - 326 (320)

Idukki - 171 (165)

Wayanad - 104 (91)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 2,289

Kollam - 1,976

Pathanamthitta - 535

Alappuzha - 1,141

Kottayam - 754

Idukki - 774

Ernakulam - 1,771

Thrissur - 1,147

Palakkad - 1,539

Malappuram - 2,286

Kozhikode - 1,193

Wayanad - 228

Kannur - 661

Kasaragod - 449