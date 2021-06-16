COVID-19: 13,270 new cases, 147 deaths in Kerala on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,270 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the total cases in the state to 27,61,474.

As many as 15,689 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 26,39,593.

The active cases came down to 1,09,794, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,12,521 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 11.79 per cent.

With 147 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 11,655.

At present, only 63 per cent of ICU beds and 32 per cent ventilators were used in the state. The average number of cases per day in the state is expected to fall by 16 per cent next week and the number of active cases expected to drop to 1.2 lakh by June 20 and 95,000 by June 27.

Of the positive cases reported on Wednesday, 75 were health workers, while 86 had come from outside the state and 12,471 infected through contact. The source of infection of 638 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,793 (contact cases - 1748)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,678 (1580)

Malappuram - 1,350 (1309)

Kollam - 1,342 (1337)

Palakkad - 1,255 (847)

Thrissur - 1,162 (1145)

Kozhikode - 1,054 (1039)

Alappuzha - 859 (846)

Kottayam - 704 (674)

Kannur - 675 (596)

Pathanamthitta - 437 (424)

Kasaragod - 430 (419)

Idukki - 303 (293)

Wayanad - 228 (214)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Malappuram - 1,997

Kollam - 1,882

Ernakulam - 1,801

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,634

Palakkad - 1,569

Kozhikode - 1,495

Alappuzha - 1,284

Thrissur - 1,130

Idukki - 654

Kottayam - 595

Kannur - 548

Pathanamthitta - 450

Kasaragod - 406

Wayanad - 244

Testing and quarantine

A total of 4,92,340 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,63,328 are under home or institutional quarantine and 29,012 are in hospitals.

2052 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 2,15,06,139 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, 19 more regions have been converted into hotspots taking the total number of hotspots to 908 in the state.