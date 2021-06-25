Newborn dumping case: Two missing women found dead in river day after police call

Chathannoor: Amid probe into the infant abandonment case reported from Oozhayikode, the two young women who were ordered to appear for questioning were found dead in the Itthikkara river here in Kollam district.

The body of Arya (23) was found on Friday morning amid a search for her. The body of her relative Greeshma (22) too was found in the river late on Friday afternoon. Apparently both committed suicide by drowning.

Both the deceased were relatives of Vishnu, who is the husband of Reshma who was arrested the other day soon after a newborn's body was found covered in a heap of dry leaves at Oozhayikode, near Kalluvathukal.

Arya was Vishnu's sister-in-law. The SIM card of the mobile phone used by Reshma was taken in Arya's name. Arya and other relatives of Vishnu were ordered by the police to give their version as part of the probe.

CCTV visuals showed Arya and Greeshma walking beside the river.

The duo had left their homes on Thursday afternoon. They went missing soon after the police had called them to give their statement at the police station at 3pm on Thursday. A letter in which they scribbled 'We are leaving' has been found. They had informed a relative that they have called to the police station.

Reshma had abandoned her infant born out of her relationship with Vishnu so that she could elope with her paramour. The infant was abandoned soon after Reshma had delivered it.

Reshma didn't disclose the pregnancy to her husband as she planned for a life with her lover.

Vishnu belongs to Pezhuvila House at Kalluvathukal.