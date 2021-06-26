Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has allowed prayers in religious places on Sunday even though complete lockdown will be in force. However, ceremonies should be conducted by strictly following COVID-19 protocols and the maximum number of devotees has been restricted to 15 at a time.

Even though the government has announced that public prayers could be conducted at places of worship on Sunday, no other lockdown rules have been eased. Any decision on lifting the restrictions would be taken by the government only after the high-level coordination meeting scheduled on coming Tuesday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the complete lockdown in force on Sunday was not applicable to places of worship.

Though a total lockdown will be in effect on Sunday, the examinations scheduled earlier would be allowed.

Exemptions have been given to those in essential service sector and health services for the weekend.

Private buses are not operating on both Saturday and Sunday. However, the KSRTC will conduct limited services of its buses.

However, vehicles will not be allowed due to the complete lockdown.

Hotels, restaurants and bakeries can function from 7am to 7pm on Saturday and Sunday. During the weekend only home delivery of food will be allowed from hotels. Food cannot be sold in parcels as is being done on weekdays.

Shops selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish too can stay open from 7am to 7pm. Milk booths and toddy shops are also allowed to function at this time.

Labourers engaged in the construction sector can work, adhering to Covid norms. Nearby police station should be informed in advance about the construction activities

The banks and financial institutions will next open on Monday. However, triple lockdown will continue to be imposed in areas with high TPR.