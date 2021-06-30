Kerala records 13,658 COVID-19 cases after 1.4 lakh tests; TPR drops to 9.71%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 13,658 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after testing 1,40,727 samples, making the Test Positivity Rate drop to 9.71 per cent.

With this, the number of active patients in the state crossed one lakh again to reach 1,00,881.

On Wednesday, 11,808 more recovered from the infection, health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

With 142 more deaths being confirmed due to the disease, Kerala's death toll rose to 13,235. Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Of the new cases, 12,833 had contracted the virus through contact while 69 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 689 is yet to be traced.

There are 67 health workers among the new cases.

The state has reported 29,24,165 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 28,09,587 recovered.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 1,610 (contact cases - 1,570)

Thrissur - 1,500 (1,489)

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,470 (1,359)

Ernakulam - 1,448 (1,418)

Palakkad - 1,273 (819)

Kozhikode - 1,254 (1,238)

Kollam - 1,245 (1,235)

Alappuzha - 833 (823)

Kasaragod - 709 (700)

Kannur - 634 (573)

Kottayam - 583 (543)

Pathanamthitta - 457 (445)

Wayanad - 372 (362)

Idukki - 270 (259)

Recoveries:

Kollam - 1,672

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,378

Ernakulam - 1,329

Thrissur - 1,176

Palakkad - 1,090

Malappuram - 1,045

Alappuzha - 787

Kozhikode - 785

Kannur - 612

Kottayam - 578

Pathanamthitta - 436

Kasaragod - 400

Idukki - 285

Wayanad - 235

Testing and quarantine

Till Wednesday, 2,30,73,669 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 3,88,903 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 3,64,100 are under home or institutional quarantine while 24,803 are in hospitals across the state. A total of 2,234 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

There are 313 local bodies in the state where the TPR is lower than 8%. In 545 regions, TPR is between 8% and 16%, 152 regions under 16-24% TPR category, 24 regions where TPR is above 24%.