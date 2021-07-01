Zookeeper dies from King Cobra bite in Kerala capital

Thiruvanathapuram: An employee of the popular zoo here had a horrific death as a King Cobra bit him. The victim of this rare tragedy was Arshad (45), an animal-keeper.

Arshad was bitten as he was placing the food for the venomous snake in its enclosure.

King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is the longest venomous snake in the world. Any human bitten by this dreaded reptile could die within 30 minutes of the bite and an adult elephant could die in a few hours.

The snake possesses a potent neurotoxic venom and it is released in a huge dose as it bites, causing certain death. Herpetologists say the amount of neurotoxin a King Cobra can deliver in a single bite is enough to kill 20 people, or even an elephant. King cobra venom affects the respiratory centers in the brain, causing respiratory arrest and cardiac failure.

Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, one of the oldest zoos in India, was established in 1857 by the Maharaja of Travancore. It is situated in the heart of the capital city of Kerala.