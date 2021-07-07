Fundraising on for another Kerala child battling rare disease

Perinthalmanna: The major crowdfunding initiative in Kerala that helped raise Rs 18 crore for the treatment of 1.5-year-old Kannur boy Mohammed has given hopes to the family of another boy battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

Six-month-old Imran Mohammed, a native of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, too is suffering from the rare disease, that has afflicted Mohammed.

Imran has been on ventilator support at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for three-and-a-half months. He needs to be administered the medicine, Zolgensma, that costs Rs 18 crore.

Elected representatives and the public have begun efforts to raise the money for the treatment. They are hopeful that the kind souls who helped Mohammed, also suffering from the rare disease, would pitch in to support Imran too.

Imran's brother had earlier died of a similar disease. His father Arif is running from pillar to post to save Imran. He does not have the means to raise the huge amount needed for the medicine on his own.

Seeking help, Arif even filed a petition in the Kerala High Court. The HC has directed to form a medical board to examine the baby's medical condition.

MLAs Manjalamkuzhi Ali and Najeeb Kanthapuram, panchayat president K P Sayeeda and vice president Shabeer Karumukkil visited Imran’s house and offered to help.

A bank account has been opened at the Mankada Fedral Bank. Account number: 16320100118821, IFSC: FDRL 0001632, Phone: 8075393563.