Special meeting takes stock of treatment for child with rare disease

Our Correspondent
Published: July 07, 2021 09:30 AM IST
HC recommends setting up medical board to study SMA drug's feasibility on 18-month kid
One-and-a-half-year-old Muhammed, who is suffering from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy.
Kannur: A special meeting was held at the MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode to discuss about the treatment for one-and-a-half-year-old boy who is suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disease.

Around Rs 18 crore was raised through crowdfunding for the treatment of the boy, Mohammed, a native of Mattool in Kannur district.

The doctors and the members of the committee that was formed to raise the treatment aid took part in the meet. The doctors explained to the committee members about the procedures and preparations for bringing in the medicine.

The doctors will meet Mohammed's family members on Thursday.

To ensure that the medicine used for gene therapy does not cause any side-effects on Mohammed’s body, antibody test among others need to be conducted. For this, blood samples have to be sent over to the Netherlands.

The blood samples could be collected on Thursday after securing the parents' consent. Once the results are out, the pharmaceutical company in America would be contacted.

MIMS hospital CEO Farhan Yasin, paediatric chief Dr K Suresh Kumar, and paediatric neurology specialist Dr Smilu Mohanlal explained about the next steps.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George have said that the necessary help would be provided to deliver the medicine for Mohammed's treatment at the earliest.

Kalliasseri MLA M Vijin have submitted memoranda to both the CM and Health Minister in this regard. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, had also helped to raise funds.

