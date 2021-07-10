One more Zika virus case reported in Thiruvananthapuram, infection tally rises to 15

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed one more Zika virus positive case in the state capital. With this the total number of Zika virus infection cases rose to 15.

The sample collected from a 40-year-old man of Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram district was sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha and the result was positive, the minister said on Saturday evening.

The minister, however, said other 43 samples sent to the institute were tested negative.

Speaking of the outbreak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his press meet on Saturday said the situation is under control. He urged people to take preventive measures to tackle the menace of mosquitoes.

Zika virus spreads mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, which bites during the day. Aedes mosquitoes are the same that transmit dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

The CM asked people to observe weekends, when complete lockdown are effective across the state, as dry days. On these days, people are asked to clean the surroundings of their houses.

The state has been on alert after the number of cases due to the mosquito-transmitted disease went up to 14 on Friday following confirmation of 13 additional samples by the NIV.

Following this, the Centre had rushed a team of experts to monitor the situation and aid the state government in management of the cases.

Among the infected is a 24-year-old pregnant woman, who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday, making her the first person to be infected with the virus in the state.

Of the 19 samples sent to the Pune-based institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika, the State government said on Friday.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

On Friday, the health minister said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika.

Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, she said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

Vehicle-check intensified on TN-Kerala border

The Coimbatore district administration on Saturday intensified vehicle-check on the Tamil Nadu- Kerala border following the Zika virus outbreak.

Tight vigil was maintained at 14 strategic points and checkposts at Walayar and Meenakshipuram, official sources said.

According to the sources, e-pass mandatory was mandatory for those entering the district from Kerala since the spread of Covid-19.