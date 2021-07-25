Two more test positive for Zika virus in Kerala, total cases reported now 48

Thiruvananthapuram: Two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48 out of which 4 are active, state Health Minister Veena George said on Sunday.

A 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted in the hospital and they all are stable.

Efforts to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds in the area have also been intensified.

The most common symptoms of the Zika virus are mild fever and edema (swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in the body's tissues). Some people may also experience redness in the eyes, muscle aches and fatigue. Symptoms can last from two to seven days.

(With inputs from PTI)