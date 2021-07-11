Calicut University suspends assistant professor for sending obscene texts to student

Kozhikode: The Calicut University has suspended a male assistant professor, Haris, for allegedly sending obscene messages to a female student. On the complaint raised by the student, the University registrar notified the police.

The woman who studies in the English department has reportedly handed over details of the chat to the police. It is understood that at least eight other female students have also complained against the teacher.

×

The University vice-chancellor and head of the English Department had transferred the complaint to an internal complaint cell, which in turn decided to suspend Haris.

The student has complained that the professor used to harass her regularly. The Tenhipalam Police has registered a case under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354d.