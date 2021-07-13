Kerala govt extends shop timings, weekend lockdown to continue

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after traders threatened to keep their shops open on all days from July 15, Kerala government has announced more lockdown relaxations. All variety of shops in all local body categories, except D where the test positivity rate is above 15 percent, can now function for another extra hour, till 8 p.m.

They still will be allowed to open only on three days. The weekend restrictions will continue. Except for shops selling essential commodities, others were allowed to open only on alternate days during weekdays, a maximum of three days a week. There were many other shops, like furniture and home appliances, that was till now prohibited from opening. They can now open. The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi had urged the government on July 12 to allow all shops to open.

A major relaxation announced is in the case of banks. Banks, which were opening only on alternate days, will now be allowed to function on all weekdays. The COVID-19 expert panel had felt that the alternate day model was only increasing crowds in banks. This was the same drawback with shops, too. However, the government has stuck to the model for shops.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the prospect of opening up temples to the public.