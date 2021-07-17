Munnar: Two persons who ventured for a bath in the Anayirankal reservoir in Idukki drowned on Saturday.

The deceased Dr Ashish (48), a native of Karnataka, and Gokul (32), estate manager of Chenduvari Estate were on a holiday trip. Ashish was a doctor in Tata Hospital in Periyakanal in the district.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 7 pm when the two along with other friends were attempting a swim in the reservoir.

Gokul reportedly drowned while trying to save Ashish. The bodies were retrieved by locals and shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali.