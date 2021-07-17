Two drown in Anayirankal dam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2021 10:05 PM IST Updated: July 17, 2021 10:25 PM IST

Munnar: Two persons who ventured for a bath in the Anayirankal reservoir in Idukki drowned on Saturday.

The deceased Dr Ashish (48), a native of Karnataka, and Gokul (32), estate manager of Chenduvari Estate were on a holiday trip. Ashish was a doctor in Tata Hospital in Periyakanal in the district.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 7 pm when the two along with other friends were attempting a swim in the reservoir.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gokul reportedly drowned while trying to save Ashish. The bodies were retrieved by locals and shifted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout