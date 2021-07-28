KS Mani to become Milma Chairman, LDF scores surprise victory in board election

Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprise victory for the ruling Left Democratic Front, KS Mani was elected as the new chairman of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma).

The Left is securing a win in the Milma Board election for the first time in 38 years.

Mani is the Malabar region's Union chairman for Milma.

The LDF defeated UDF candidates in the election for 3 votes. The LDF and UDF secured 7 and 5 votes respectively.

The election was conducted following the death of the existing Milma Chairman PA Balan.