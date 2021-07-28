KS Mani to become Milma Chairman, LDF scores surprise victory in board election

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 28, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a surprise victory for the ruling Left Democratic Front, KS Mani was elected as the new chairman of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma).

The Left is securing a win in the Milma Board election for the first time in 38 years.

Mani is the Malabar region's Union chairman for Milma.

RELATED ARTICLES

The LDF defeated UDF candidates in the election for 3 votes. The LDF and UDF secured 7 and 5 votes respectively.

The election was conducted following the death of the existing Milma Chairman PA Balan.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout