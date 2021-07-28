KSRTC set to withdraw over 1,900 buses, to disband loss-making services

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to rationalise its services in a drastic bid to cut losses. Around 2,000 buses that are idling in depots will be withdrawn.

No service will be affected by the move to withdraw buses that are not on the roads, Transport Minister K Raju stated.

The public transporter requires only 3,800 out of the 6,185 total buses in its fleet to run the current services. In all 4,250 buses, including spare ones, will be retained as per the plan. The rest 1,935 buses are set to be pulled out from the fleet.

He also announced that services that are reporting huge losses will be discontinued.

The Transport Department has decided to categorise services based on the revenue returns. Accordingly, they will be slotted under A, B and C categories.

The services that are registering the maximum losses will be discontinued.

The KSRTC labour unions fear that the buses are being taken out as a precursor to the annulment of current services.