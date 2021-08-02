Thiruvananthapuram: Even as the Kerala government has decided to bring about comprehensive changes in the existing lockdown norms aimed at containing the COVID-19, latest genomic studies of the disease-causing coronavirus confirm the alarming presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in the state.

The presence of Delta variant was detected in 90.17 per cent samples taken in Kerala as part of a study. As many as 835 samples were taken up for genomic study during the March-May period and shockingly delta variant was found in 753 samples.

This trend was detected during the joint genomic study carried out by the Kerala government and the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi, from May to July, 2021. (IGIB is a wing of the CSIR or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.)

Samples were collected from all districts in the state. The Delta variant was detected widely in Ernakulam, Kasargod and Idukki districts in July. Barring Wayanad, all districts had shown alarming presence of delta variant in June too.

In March the presence of Alpha variant was widely detected. However, the presence of delta variant increased significantly later and this coincided with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, the Kappa variant of the coronavirus, which was widely reported during April and May, had decreased subsequently.

Dr Vinod Scaria, a principal scientist at the IGIB, said the findings of genomic study points to the need for intensifying and strengthening Covid-control measures in the state.

Moreover, the vaccination drive needs to intensified further. All vaccines against COVID-19 which are currently being used by India are effective against the Delta version.

So far only the Alpha, Kappa and Delta variants have been detected in Kerala. However, the prevalence of the highly contagious Delta version is increasing, posing a major concern.

Changes in lockdown norms

The new lockdown restrictions are likely to be enforced in the state from Wednesday. The recommendations of the experts in this regard will be examined in detail by the Kerala Chief Secretary before submitting them to the Chief Minister.

The final decision on the revised restrictions is likely to be taken at the review meeting to be chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The current restrictions and relaxations based on the area-specific Total Positivity Rate (TRP) of the disease will continue on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of the likely changes from Wednesday. Banks and financial institutions will function on Monday (Aug 2).

State reports 20,728 new cases

There was no respite from the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Sunday too as 20,728 new cases were reported. As many as 1.7 lakh samples were tested and the TRP stood at 12.14 percent.

The state also reported 56 deaths on account of COVID-19 on Sunday, this taking the death toll so far to 16,837.

On Sunday 17,792 persons recovered from the infection. At present there are 1.67 lakh active cases in the state.

District-wide fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday: Malappuram-3770, Thrissur-2689, Kozhikode-2434, Ernakulam-2246, Palakkad- 1882, Kollam-1336, Kannur- 1112, Thiruvananthapuram-1050, Alappuzh-1046, Kottayam- 963, Kasargod-707, Wayanad-666, Idukki-441 and Pathanamthitta-386.