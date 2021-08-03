Kunhalikutty dubs Sachar Committee Report Magna Carta of Muslim community

Thiruvananthapuram: IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty has reiterated that the Sachar Committee Report is the Magna Carta of the Muslim community.

Kunhalikutty was speaking on Tuesday at a protest meeting over the minority scholarship issue that was hosted by various Muslim organisations before the State secretariat.

Kunhalikutty, who was among the opposition leaders that brought the subject up for discussion on the first day of the second session of the Assembly last month, said they would continue to raise their voice seeking "the attention of the government and the public".

"The Sachar Committee Report is not just about scholarships or the 80-20 quota it is about the social and educational upliftment of the Muslim community," Kunhalikutty said in the state capital on Tuesday.

The opposition parties, notably IUML, were angered by the LDF government's decision to restructure the minority students' scholarship ratio. Last month, the state government had revised the ratio for Muslims and backward Christians on the basis of the 2011 population census.

As the fresh decision, Muslims who were previously given 80 percent share in the scholarship will only get 55 percent while the share of Christian communities has been increased from 20 percent to 44 percent.