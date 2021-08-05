Autopsy report of Manasa baffles cops over the exact number of shots fired by Rakhil

Kochi: The autopsy report of dental college student Manasa who was shot dead by her stalker in Kothamangalam last week is out. A key finding in the report on the number of bullet injuries suffered by Manasa have baffled the investigating team.



The witnesses, who are batch-mates of Manasa at the dental college, had claimed that they could hear the sound of four gunshots from the room where Manasa was dragged into before Rakhil fired at her.

The examination of the pistol, the vital piece of evidence in this case, too had revealed that the accused used four bullets.

But the post-mortem report states that only three gunshots were triggered by the accused.

During the preliminary investigations by the police just after the murder, the marks of three bullet injuries were found on Manasa's body.

The first mark of injury was seen below one of her ears. The preliminary police report states that this bullet had pierced her body. The next main injury was found to be caused in between chest and intestine. Finally, the killer turned the gun to himself and fired on his head to kill himself.

But now police have to ascertain why the pistol examination revealed four bullets were fired.