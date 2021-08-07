New guidelines for Covid treatment anticipating a third wave in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The treatment protocol for COVID-19 in Kerala has been revised, while also anticipating a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Minister Veena George said that this was the fourth revised version of the protocol.

As per the triage norms treatment will be provided after classifying patients into A, B, and C categories based on mild, moderate and severe symptoms.

Those with mild symptoms require only to be monitored. Antibodies or vitamin tablets need not be given. Proper monitoring and isolation should be ensured, the guidelines state.

Guidelines on early detection of warning signs (red flag) too have been issued. In case of any difficulties, healthcare workers should be informed.

Those without any symptoms need only home-care isolation. If there are no facilities to remain in isolation at home, they should be shifted to the domiciliary care centre.

Patients in category A would be treated at the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), category B in Covid Second-Line Treatment Centres (CSLTCs) and critical patients falling in category C at the designated Covid hospitals.

Special guidelines on critical care for pregnant women have been included in the protocol.

Critical care for children, infection management, critical care for adults, expert treatment for patients suffering from shortness of breath, and treatment for fungal diseases like Aspergillosis and Mucormycosis have also included in the new protocol.