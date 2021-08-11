Drug racket busted in Kozhikode, eight arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Drugs seized from a lodge in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The city police busted a drug racket and taken into custody eight persons, including a woman from a lodge at Mavoor Road here on Wednesday.

The quantity of the drugs is yet to be revealed, but police sources have informed that several banned substances, including synthetic drugs were seized.

The police suspect the accused to be part of an inter-state racket and are probing the possibility of drugs stacked at various locations in the district.

According to Manorama News, the police have split the suspects into two teams and questioning them separately.
(to be updated)

