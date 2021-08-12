Kerala likely to witness heavy rainfall today, yellow alert in 6 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Parts of Kerala will experience heavy rainfall on Thursday, the Indian Metereological Department informed.

A yellow alert has been issued in six districts including Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

A yellow alert warns of rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115 mm.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12, the Met department said.