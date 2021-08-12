Madras High Court restrains seizure of Mammootty's land in Chengalpattu

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained a move by the Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) to take over the 40 acres of land owned by Malayalam actor Mammootty and his family at the Karuguzhipallam village in Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu.

The HC has also directed that no action should be taken against the petitioners until further order are issued.

The actor had approached the court against an order of the CLA, which stated that the land should be classified as wetland under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act of 1882 and should be protected as a reserve forest.

The land, which was part of 247 acres of agricultural land in 1929, changed several hands before Mammootty acquired it. The land was bought from Kapali Pillai in 1997.

However, the children of Kapali Pillai later cancelled the land deal. Soon after, the CLA too cancelled the 'pattayam' - the first and original revenue record about the ownership of a property.

Mammootty had obtained a favourable order from the High Court against this in 2007. However, the CLA reviewed that order suo motu and initiated steps to take over the land four months ago. And the case was once again taken up in the High Court.