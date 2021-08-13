Kodi Suni's accomplice found using mobile phone in Viyyur central jail

Thrissur: An accomplice of T P Chandrashekharan murder case convict Kodi Suni was caught while secretly making a call from a bathroom in the Central Jail at Viyuur in Kerala's Thrissur district.

The person caught while making the call is a member of the goonda gang which is lodged in this jail in connection with the Avannoor Sijo murder case. The jail authorities heard a person speaking in a hush-hush tone in the bathroom the other day. Subsequently, the officials carried out a search and recovered the mobile phone.

A case has been registered against three prisoners subsequently.

The jail authorities have handed over the mobile phone and its SIM card to Viyyur local police. The cops have decided to examine the SIM card in detail. They expect to get crucial details of the transactions related to organised crime carried out by Kodi Suni from the jail.

Several phone numbers were reportedly found on the call list.

The Viyyur police has sought the help of experts to identify these numbers and to detect the transactions carried out using the phone.

The person who made the call is a member of the Pratheesh Gang which hacked to death Sijo, a resident of Varadiyam in Thrissur. Being Kodi Suni's followers the gang members, lords over the "B" block of the jail literally.

While mobile phones have been seized on many occasions from the "B" block in the past , seizure of phone along with SIM card is rare.

Kodi Suni

The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused were using the phone for mainly getting ganja inside the jail. Whether the phone was used for carrying out organised crimes outside the jail would be known only after examining the SIM card.

Help of jailors suspected

Earlier the prisoners used to smuggle in ganja and mobile phones by concealing these articles in their chappals or shoes.

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, the movement of prisoners has been completely restricted. They are not taken outside the jail. It has been months since under-trials are being produced before the court through video conferencing. Hence the seizure of mobile phone has raised suspicion over the likely role of jailors.

However, with prisoners being barred to go outside the jail, it is suspected that phones are being brought inside the prison with the help of some jail personnel.