MSF leaders denigrated us, alleges Muslim League's girl students' wing

Kozhikode: Muslim League's student wing, MSF, has been blamed for sexist, offensive, misogynistic and anti-women remarks by its girls' association named 'Haritha'.

Ten state committee members of Haritha have lodged a complaint with State Women's Commission against the made by state office-bearers of MSF. They have demanded legal action against the offending MSF leaders.

(Muslim Students Federation or MSF was established in 1937.)

The complainants alleged MSF state president P K Nawaz made sexist remarks during the student wing's meeting held in Kozhikode in June. He made highly offensive remarks while seeking the opinion of the girls' association.

The girls working in MSF were being portrayed in a sexist and objectionable manner. There are attempts to destroy them mentally, organisationally and individually by raising false allegations, the complaint stated.

Another complaint is against MSF's Malappuram district general secretary V Abdul Wahab for using abusive language while speaking over the phone. He threatened that the girl wing leaders will have to wind up their public activities.

Besides, it is being constantly propagated that the girls lack good character, the complaint further stated.

There is also a campaign portraying the Haritha leaders as a different brand of feminists, it added.