Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Kerala in a couple of days

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts on Thursday, August 26.

These six districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Friday, August 27, in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

A few parts of Kerala are also likely to receive rainfall on Tuesday, August 24.

As strong winds are likely over south-west and west-central Arabian Sea from Tuesday till August 26, fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the sea for fishing.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm while a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Idukki water level

The water level at the Idukki dam rose by 0.24 feet to reach 2373.22 ft. On the same day last year, the water level at the reservoir was at 2373.08ft.