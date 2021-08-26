Heavy rains forecast for Kerala till August 30

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains have been forecast in Kerala till August 30. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on Thursday said that it expects 64.5-114.5mm rainfall in the next 24 hours in the State.

An orange alert (heavy to very heavy rains) has been issued in Idukki and Wayanad districts for three days (August 28, 29, 30).

For Friday, a yellow alert has been issued in nine districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

Meanwhile, the KSDMA informed that there is no restriction on fishing at sea along the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka.

However, as winds gushing up to 50km/hr are expected to blow along the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep between August 28 and 30, the KSDMA has urged the fisherfolk to be cautious.