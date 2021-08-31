Lockdown in 4,155 wards with WIPR greater than 7% | View full list here

Thiruvananthapuram: The list of local bodies exceeding the weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of 7 per cent was published by Kerala's State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on August 30.

A lockdown will be imposed in these areas. Though it was decided to revise the WIPR based list every Wednesday, the government is considering a revision of the list every couple of days in view of the rising Covid cases.

A lockdown will be imposed in 4,155 wards in 296 local bodies with a WIPR higher than 7 per cent.

Districts and number of local bodies

Thiruvananthapuram- 7

Kollam-27

Pathanamthitta-21

Alappuzha-12

Kottayam -22

Idukki- 10

Ernakulam-52

Thrissur- 36

Palakkad- 23

Malappuram- 15

Kozhikode-40

Wayanad- 17

Kannur- 9

Kasaragod- 5