Lockdown in 4,155 wards with WIPR greater than 7% | View full list here

Thiruvananthapuram: The list of local bodies exceeding the weekly infection population rate (WIPR) of 7 per cent was published by Kerala's State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on August 30.
A lockdown will be imposed in these areas. Though it was decided to revise the WIPR based list every Wednesday, the government is considering a revision of the list every couple of days in view of the rising Covid cases.
A lockdown will be imposed in 4,155 wards in 296 local bodies with a WIPR higher than 7 per cent.
Districts and number of local bodies
Thiruvananthapuram- 7
Kollam-27
Pathanamthitta-21
Alappuzha-12
Kottayam -22
Idukki- 10
Ernakulam-52
Thrissur- 36
Palakkad- 23
Malappuram- 15
Kozhikode-40
Wayanad- 17
Kannur- 9
Kasaragod- 5