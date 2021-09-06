Plus-two student found hanging at home in Kollam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2021 09:41 AM IST

Kollam: A plus-two student was found dead at her home at Pattathanam area within Kollam town. The deceased was identified as Kavya Mohan, daughter of Mohan and Seena.

Kavya was found hanging in the bathroom, next to the bedroom of the house. Though she was rushed to a private hospital at Ayathil immediately, her life could not be saved.

Eravipuram police have initiated a probe into the incident though they suspect it to be a suicide.

The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy at the Parippally Medical College Hospital.

Pattathanam is just 4 kilometres from Chinnakkada, the commercial hub of Kollam.

