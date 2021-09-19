Mother's body not recovered 2 yrs after father confesses murder, children struggle to meet ends

Kollam: In a clear case of police inaction, a woman's body has not been recovered even two years after her husband confessed to murdering her.

Seljo of Taliparamba in Kannur district had revealed that he strangled his wife Prameela to death and thrown her body into the Chandragiri River in Kasaragod.

Prameela's children, who are under the patronage of her sister in Kollam, are not getting any support from the State Government due to the non-recovery of the body.

The family, which is financially poor, is struggling to make both ends meet. Her children are nine and seven years old respectively.

Prameela, who hailed from Kollam, was a temporary staff at the Kasaragod Collectorate.

The crime took place on September 19, 2019. Based on Seljo's statement, the police had carried out a search operation in the Chandragiri river on October 10, 2019. However, there has been no progress in the investigation after this.

Seljo, who was an auto driver, stayed with his wife and children at Vidya Nagar in Kasaragod.

According to police, an enraged Seljo murdered Prameela when she questioned him about his relationship with a woman hailing from Idukki.

Seljo allegedly wanted to live with his new fiance from Idukki eliminating Prameela. This paved way to the crime.

It was Seljo who first informed the police of the disappearance of his wife. But soon, the police felt suspicious about Seljo's behaviour and questioned him in detail, leading to the revelation of the murder by Seljo. WhatsApp messages sent by Seljo to his fiance after killing Prameela also became a turning point in the case.

But the body of Prameela has not been recovered yet. Prameela's poor kids are denied government support due to the laxity of the police in finding her body.