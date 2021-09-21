Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is likely to announce its support for the Bharat Bandh, called by the farmers' outfits on September 27. The LDF has called for a leadership meet on September 23 to discuss this.

During the talks between the CPM and CPI, two major constituents of the ruling political alliance, it was suggested that a 'hartal' should be observed on that day to express solidarity with the farmers.

LDF meet after a hiatus

At the LDF meet, which is being convened after a short interval, an agreement is also likely to be reached on the appointments to the boards and corporations run by the State Government. The allocations to LDF constituents is expected to be decided then.

During the recent CPM-CPI talks the parties discussed about the executive posts to be allotted to the alliance partners in such government entities.

The Pay Revision Commission's recommendations, including that on increasing the pension age, is unlikely to be taken up during this meeting.

The Kerala Congress (M) has complained to the CPM against adverse comments made against it by the CPI in its review report on the Assembly election. This too is unlikely to be on the agenda of the LDF meet.

Last time the LDF meet was called following the schism in the Indian National League, another LDF ally.