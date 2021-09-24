Batch-wise classes, bio-bubble among proposals as Kerala plans to reopen schools

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is busy framing plans for the scheduled reopening of schools on November 1. Both offline and online classes are being mulled for separate batches of a particular standard.

Among the proposals are holding classes at schools for the first batch on the first three days of the week, followed by classes for the next batch on the next three days. Teachers will have to take classes for six days if this scheme is implemented.

The batch-wise offline classes are being considered until noon everyday from November 1. The students can thereafter attend online sessions in the afternoon.

The batch of students, who sit at home for three days, should be given an opportunity to attend classes online. If they have any doubts, they can clear it with teachers once reaching the school. This will end the scope for repetitive classes, giving a big relief to teachers.

The classes for students of Standard 1 to Standard 7, Standard 10 and Standard 12 are being planned to resume first.

All these suggestions came up at a joint meeting of the officials of the General Education Department and the Health Department held here on Thursday. Health Minister Veena George and Education Minister V Sivankutty spoke at the meeting.

The Health and General Education Departments came up with a detailed presentation on school reopening at the meeting held on Thursday.

Minimising contact

Veena said that the guidelines for the school reopening would be prepared on the basis of the bio-bubble concept. As per the bio-bubble concept, the direct contact between the students would be minimised.

A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Panel set up to prepare guidelines

The meeting decided to prepare a detailed report and a set of guidelines after holding discussions with various departments and organisational representatives, prior to reopening of schools on November 1.

The report and the guidelines will be prepared by a committee under the leadership of the General Education and the Health Principal Secretaries and the Director of the General Education Department.

The political parties, parents, students' and teachers' organizations would also be consulted as part of the decision-making process. The concerns of the parents would be addressed, Sivankutty and Veena told reporters.

According to Sivankutty, the nitty-gritty of the school reopening plan would be decided after holding discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the basis of the report of the committee.