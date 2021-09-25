Heavy rain likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 4 districts today

Our Correspondent
Published: September 25, 2021 07:52 AM IST Updated: September 25, 2021 08:43 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive bouts of heavy rain in the coming days.

A yellow alert has been sounded in four districts on Saturday -Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta.

On Sunday, in addition to the districts mentioned above, a yellow alert has also been sounded in Kollam and Ernakulam.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain follows the formation of low cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

It is expected to gather strength on Saturday and move to the Odisha coast.

Another reason for heavy rain in Kerala is likely because of the tropical storm Dianmu in the Pacific Ocean off the Vietnam coast.

The weather department asked fisherfolks in Kerala and Lakshadweep to desist from venturing out to the sea on September 27 and 28.

Water level in Idukki reservoir comes down

The water level in the Idukki Reservoir came down 0.06 feet and reached 2384.32 ft from the sea level on Friday. The water level was 2386.76 ft on this day last year.  

