Minor boy dies after neck gets caught in vehicle window

Alappuzha: A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday after his neck got wedged in the window of his father's pickup autorickshaw at Punnapra here.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the child climbed onto the vehicle's front wheel and tried to enter the cabin through a slightly open window. It was then the boy's leg slipped free of the wheel and he was left hanging at the side of the door with his head inside the cabin and his neck stuck in the window.

When his mother came out of the house looking for him, she saw him hanging from the vehicle door and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors said he had died, the police said.

Further steps would be taken after a postmortem is carried.