Kerala on high alert following incessant rains, water levels rise in dams

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2021 12:20 PM IST Updated: October 16, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming hours due to the low pressure formation's presence above the state. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has advised people in the southern and central districts to excercise extereme caution. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely in isolated places. 

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall.

RELATED ARTICLES

Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Thiruvananthapuram township following the incessant rains since Friday.

Three shutters of the Thenmala Parappar dam was raised by 50 centimetres each. Water levels have risen in Kakki, Aanathodu dam reservoirs and Pamba, Triveni rivers.

Pathanamthitta district has been witnessing rainfall levels equivalent to 2018 levels. According to unofficial estimates, the district received 10 cm rainfall in the past 12 hours.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout