Most parts of Kokkayar Panchayat uninhabitable, says Idukki district collector

Idukki: Most parts of the Kokkayar Panchayat have become uninhabitable, said Idukki District Collector Sheeba George on Saturday.

She made the assessment after touring the panchayat that was rocked by a series of landslides and rain-related calamities a week ago leaving at least seven dead and causing largescale destruction to property.

"Rehabilitation in the panchayat is near impossible as most of the hills have become uninhabitable," Sheeba George told media persons. "The panchayat has been told to identify suitable areas to rehabilitate those affected," added the collector.

At least seven persons lost their lives in the landslides at Kokkayar. It is estimated that at least 80 small and large landslides occurred at Vembly, Kanakapuram, and Vadakkemala in the panchayat. Of the 13 wards in Kokkayar, ten have become uninhabitable.

At least 340 houses were destroyed in the landslides while over 500 are partly damaged.

According to locals, though casualties weren't reported in the Attoram Colony as the landslides occurred during daytime, the place is in ruins.

The Endayar bridge connecting Kottayam and Idukki districts was also destroyed in the heavy rains.