BEVCO takes to social media; opens FB, Insta accounts to dent online bootlegging

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to more people, improve its connect with the social media savvy and thereby dent virtual bids to push illegal liquor. The liquor monopoly has started its own Facebook and Instagram pages apparently in a bid to eliminate sales of spurious spirits peddled online in the guise of BEVCO.

BEVCO has been hounded by fake liquor brands for quite some time. There have been instances of fake BEVCO IDs with its official seal being created by bootleggers and the latter even receiving bookings for online sale of liquor.

The advertisements of fake liquor brands are also being put on social media.

Tired of complaining against the fake IDs and seeking help of police to prosecute the wrong-doers, the BEVCO decided to start its own social media accounts.

The pictures of BEVCO outlets, warehouses, graphics of BEVCO business and other details are being given on the FB page. Since liquor brands cannot be advertised by the corporation, the state enterprise has used graphics for this purpose.

The pictures, details and addresses of BEVCO shops and outlets where one can purchase liquor without standing in queue for hours have also been posted on the FB page. The website link has also been given for getting more details on the brands available and the price.

All information related to BEVCO will now be uploaded on FB and Instagram in real time.

At present consumers can use the online booking facility introduced in 20 outlets. After booking one's brand, one can go to the outlets at the designated time, stand in the queue and get liquor. The link for online sales has also been put on the FB page.

With the online system coming into full force, the queue system is expected to come to an end.