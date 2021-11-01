Joju George confronts Cong workers amid protest in Kochi against fuel price hike, actor's car vandalised

Kochi: Kochi city witnessed high drama on Monday as a protest organised by the Congress against fuel price hike turned out to be a confrontation between actor Joju George and party activists. Police had to escort Joju away from Vyttila after irate Congress workers refused to let him go. The glasses of the actor's car were smashed.

The Congress district leadership has filed a complaint against Joju alleging that he misbehaved with a woman leader. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyas charged Joju was drunk.

Joju has been driven away to Panangad police station by the police.

The Congress had blocked the Edappally-Vyttila bypass in protest against the fuel price hike. The Congress blames the BJP-led government at the Centre and the CPM-led state government foor the hike.

The busy road witnessed a massive traffic block after the Congress started blocking the road from Edappally to Vyttila. Joju encountered the protesters as the agitation prolonged for over an hour.

"This protest is affecting people who are en route to their destinations

for various needs including hospital emergencies," the actor said after

engaging in verbal duel with the Congress workers. "What will happen if I die here," he asked.

"We are on the way to the hospital with a patient for chemo treatment.

There are kids in the vehicle," a bystander commented.

Speaking to Manorama News on the premises of Panangad police station, Joju George refuted the charge that he was drunk. “I used to drink heavily. I quit the habit five years ago. I don't regret questioning the protesters. I'm not going to apologise,” he said.

Asked about the allegation that he verbally abused women activists, Joju said, “I never misbehave with women. I know their value. This is all I have to say.”

He said he has suffered injuries in the attack by the protesters.

No nod for protest: Police

Kochi DCP Aushwarya Dongres said the police had not given a written permission to the Congress to conduct the protest. She said a case will be registered against the protesters for blocking the road. “Joju will be subjected to medical tests to prove allegations of drunken-driving,” she said.

Kodikkunnil questions Joju

Congress working president Kodikkunnil Suresh, who inaugurated the protest, said Joju should not have behaved in such a manner. “This protest is for the people. This protest was only for half an hour. It was meant to reach the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It (fuel price hike) may not be an issue for an actor like Joju George, but it's a problem for the common people of the country,” Suresh said.

Suresh said the party had informed the police about the protest and the police should have arranged alternative systems to ensure that traffic goes smoothly.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states.

Joju George has won a special mention at the National Film Awards 2019 for his performance in Joseph. He has also won the Kerala State Film Award for best character actor for the films Chola and Joseph in 2018. He has produced five films including Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Charlie. He was last seen in Malik. His upcoming release is Thuramukham.