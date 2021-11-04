Actor Joju George and Congress' face off heading for a compromise?

Kochi: The Congress party has taken the initiative to find a compromise solution to the issues that emerged with actor Joju George during its recent road blockade stir in Kochi against the spiralling fuel prices.

“Talks in this regard have been initiated with the actor’s friends,” said Muhammed Shiyaz, president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee.

“A decision on withdrawing cases filed against each other will be taken after these discussions,” the Congress leader added.

The police have registered a case against 15 persons, including former Mayor of Kochi Tony Chammany, for assaulting Joju and damaging his vehicle during the agitation. According to the complaint, these people had blocked the actor’s vehicle, opened its door by force and threatened Joju by grabbing his shirt. They also smashed one of the vehicle’s glasses, it added.

The police have already arrested P G Joseph, a Congress worker belonging to Thykoodam, on charges of smashing the window glass of the actor’s vehicle based on visuals obtained from the scene of protest.

Another case was registered against 15 Congress leaders, including Kodikkunnil Suresh, Muhammed Shiyaz and V J Poulose, and 50 activists over the conduct of the blockade. However, the police did not register a case on the complaint filed by a woman Congress leader against Joju.

Meanwhile, several other cases have been filed against the actor too. A native of Kalamassery in Ernakulam Manaf Puthuvayil has filed two complaints with the Ernakulam Regional Transport Office. One allegation pertains to the use of fancy number plate on Joju's car and the other regarding a Haryana registration vehicle being used for a prolonged period in Kerala.

Youth Congress state secretary P Y Shanavas has also filed a case against the actor alleging that he was not wearing mask in public place and thereby broke the COVID protocol.