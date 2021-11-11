'Joju is a beneficiary of Congress' fuel price strike. Why can't he apologise?': DCC President

Kochi: The Congress has demanded an apology from actor Joju George because he is a 'beneficiary' of their fuel price hike protest.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) President, Mohammed Shiyas made this statement while addressing the media, along with former city Mayor Tony Chammany, here on Thursday.

"Joju is a beneficiary of our protest. He used to fill up petrol for a higher rate, but now he pays the same rate that we pay. So why can't a person who has benefited from our struggles apologise to us," Shiyas said.

The Centre had reduced fuel prices ahead of Diwali. The excise duty on petrol was slashed by Rs 5 while it was reduced by Rs 10 on diesel.

The Congress party has been unrelenting in its opposition to the award-winning actor, who stole the show during their fuel price protest held at Vyttila on November 1.

Joju was miffed by the roadblock caused by the protesters in one of the busiest junctions in the state. He had reportedly sustained injuries and his car was also vandalised, for which seven Congress activists, including former Mayor Chammany, were taken into custody. Five of them were released on bail on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chammany has claimed that police had coerced one of their activists to confess to the crime of vandalism and assault on the actor.

"A minister rang up the Maradu police station after which the cops changed their tone and started threatening PG Joseph, who is the husband of corporation councillor Sony Joseph," said Tony Chammany.

On Wednesday, the Mahila Congress had led a protest march demanding action on the actor for allegedly misbehaving with women protesters.