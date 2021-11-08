Floods, rains pour misery on old Idukki farmer struggling to stay afloat

Rajakkad: Devastated by natural calamities one after the another, an elderly man based in Rajakkad in Idukki district is seeking help to tide over these difficult times. Worsening his plight the three-member family is stricken by poor health.

Joseph Mathew had arrived at Panniyarkutty in Idukki district six decades ago. He had been making a living by cultivating pepper and cardamom on his half-acre land along with his wife Rosamma and daughter Jancy.

Joseph's house and land were destroyed during the massive floods of 2018. Using the Rs 10-lakh compensation received from the government, he bought 26 cents of land near Kulathrakuzhi locality of Rajakkad and built a house. During the heavy rain the other day, the ground developed cracks and a wall collapsed.

Joseph and his family are at a loss over where to move from their house, which is in a precarious situation.

Adding to trouble, a huge tree next to their house is also stoking fear in the minds of the three-member family. If the tree was to fall in the strong wind, their house would be completely destroyed. Taking note of the gravity of the situation, the Rajakkad Panchayat had sanctioned Rs 5,000 to chop off the tree. But tree-cutters say that it is not possible to cut such a big tree for this amount.

As their only daughter Jancy suffers from mental health issues, the elderly parents are unable to leave her alone at the house.

The family needs to spend a good amount for the treatment of his wife Rosamma, a heart patient, and Jancy every month.

Joseph and Rosamma have not enrolled for the Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The only income of the family is the welfare pension availed by the three. Even though doctors had recommended a cataract surgery years ago, Joseph has been toiling hard on his farm land for his family.

An account has been opened in the name of Joseph Mathew at the Union Bank's Rajakkadu branch for receiving medical assistance. (Account number 372302010013102 and IFSC Code UBIN 0537233.)